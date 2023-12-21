Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of structure fire on Memorial Pkwy.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 4184 Memorial Pkwy.
HF&R is asking motorists to avoid the area.
This story will be updated once there is more information.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.