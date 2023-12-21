Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
How Huntsville International Airport is preparing for record numbers this holiday travel season

The Transportation Security Administration is ready for higher passenger totals this winter...
The Transportation Security Administration is ready for higher passenger totals this winter holiday travel season.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re traveling for Christmas, pack your patience!

The Transportation Security Administration is ready for higher passenger totals this winter holiday travel season.

The end-of-the-year travel period starts Thursday, Dec. 21, and goes through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

During some of the busiest days, the TSA will screen more than 2.5 million passengers, which is a 6% increase from last year.

There are some things to keep in mind as you’re packing, according to Talyn Walton of the Huntsville International Airport. Walton says TSA agents can unwrap those Christmas gifts if they set off an alarm or if the agents feel there’s a need to inspect them. This goes for checked bags and carry-on items.

As for those gifts for the family, Walton says, “They’re not going to unwrap your toy!” Meaning, if it looks like a toy, you should be good to go. However, she adds, “TSA encourages the passengers who are going to be packing gifts to not pack them wrapped. Instead, pack them in a bag or it can be a gift bag or pack them in a box that has a removable lid. So, if it is wrapped up in your really nice and pretty Christmas paper, it could end up being unwrapped on certain occasions.”

On the other hand, certain items should never be placed in your carry-on.

“We always like to remind our passengers to pack the fun and not the gun in their carry-on,” Walton said. “You can bring a firearm in your checked bag, in a hard case, unloaded, and you have to declare it with your airline. In no circumstance at all can you bring a firearm through TSA in your carry-on bag.”

Walton says it happens at every airport across the country.

She adds that Huntsville International Airport is looking at around 33 departures and 34 arrivals on Thursday, Dec. 21, one of the busiest travel days.

As for the total traveler numbers, Walton thinks they’ll top numbers from last December, and says the airport hit a record during the recent Thanksgiving travel period.

