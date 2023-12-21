The gift of experience
Lemon & Lavender shares January workshops for last-minute gift ideas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re anything like us, you’re dreading January. It’s always so cold and dreary and it seems like nothing is going on. Luckily Lemon & Lavender had three scheduled workshops for next month!
Signature Scent Workshop: January 12 from 2-4 p.m.
Chunky Blanket Workshop: January 21 at 2-4 p.m.
Charcuterie Workshop: January 28 at 2-4 p.m.
For more information on the workshops or to sign up, visit here.
