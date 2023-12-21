Enterprise twins overcome obstacles to graduate from Troy University

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A set of twins from Enterprise recently graduated from Troy University despite one rather big obstacle: being born blind.

Crossing the graduation stage at Troy is a moment Cole and Conner Howell have been waiting for.

“It is awesome,” Conner said, “It is a sense of accomplishment. It has been a long journey but I am excited to have made it to getting my bachelor’s and I look forward to what God has in store for my future.”

Although blind, the Howell twins never let their disability define them.

After attending the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega, the brother’s journey to high education began at Alabama Central Community College and Enterprise State.

It was there the two found their passions and soon made the transition to Troy University.

There, Cole majored in rehabilitation and disability studies.

“I decided pretty quickly that I wanted to serve in a capacity where I could give back to other persons with disabilities and improve the quality of their lives,” Cole said, adding that his life experiences would help him in his career.

Connor majored in broadcast journalism with a focus on radio. He hopes to help others through storytelling.

“I enjoy serving the public so I want to stay in radio. I think my experience at Troy will play a vital role in the radio field,” Conner said.

During their time at Troy, the twins experienced lots of things.

From studying abroad to interning in their respective fields. At the top of the list, however, is getting to play for the Sound of the South.

“That was an awesome experience just being part of a band that contains 350 people knowing that you are a part of something larger than yourself,” Conner said.

Cole added, “It was like a sense of pride. It made me really appreciate the school that I love and I was glad to be a part of the experience.”

Through it all, Conner and Cole credit their support system.

“I am grateful. To have people that stand by you and encourage you. They want the best for you even if it means showing you tough love and pushing you hard to go out there and do something. I couldn’t be more thankful. So many people with disabilities have parents that just want to shelter their children,” Cole said.

“I want to thank my parents because they made me who I am today. A lot of times they have been the ones to inspire me and push me to get me out of that comfort zone to try something new.,” Conner said.

Conner and Cole both graduated with honors.

Cole plans to attend graduate school at Auburn with a focus on clinical rehabilitation counseling.

Conner plans to work in radio for a while before eventually returning to school to further his education.

