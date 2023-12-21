Eight Northern Alabama Student-Athletes make commitments official on National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the first of two signing days in the early signing period, eight northern Alabama football standouts signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Getting an early start, Athens’ wide receiver Jayshon Ridgle became the first Golden Eagle to sign on to play in the Big 12. Ridgle takes his talents to Houston University.

Meanwhile, West Morgan’s senior running back Jalen Fletcher will be joining the UNA Lions.

A pair of defensive stars made their commitments official. Brandon White becomes a Bulldog, joining Alabama A&M. While his teammate, Myles Cook heads south to play for the Alabama-Birmingham.

Two more players from Austin will take their talents to the next level. Achilles Woods graduated in the month of December to get a jumpstart on practicing with South Alabama. Black Bears’ Wide Receiver Nick Clayton signed on to play for Samford.

Jacksonville State scooped up two players from the Rocket City. Huntsville high school’s Alex Moore and James Clemens’ Marc Woods Jr. are officially members of the Gamecocks program.

The next wave of recruits will put pen to paper on the next Signing Day in early February.

Full List:

Jayshon Ridgle Athens Houston University

Jalen Fletcher West Morgan University of North Alabama

Brandon White Bob Jones Alabama A&M

Myles Cook Bob Jones University of Alabama-Birmingham

Achilles Woods Austin South Alabama

Nick Clayton Austin Samford

Alex Moore Huntsville Jacksonville State

Marc Woods Jr. James Clemens Jacksonville State

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.