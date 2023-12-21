Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Eight Northern Alabama Student-Athletes make commitments official on National Signing Day

The next Signing Day will take place in early February of 2024
Austin's Achilles Woods, one of eight players to sign on National Signing Day.
Austin's Achilles Woods, one of eight players to sign on National Signing Day.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the first of two signing days in the early signing period, eight northern Alabama football standouts signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Getting an early start, Athens’ wide receiver Jayshon Ridgle became the first Golden Eagle to sign on to play in the Big 12. Ridgle takes his talents to Houston University.

Meanwhile, West Morgan’s senior running back Jalen Fletcher will be joining the UNA Lions.

A pair of defensive stars made their commitments official. Brandon White becomes a Bulldog, joining Alabama A&M. While his teammate, Myles Cook heads south to play for the Alabama-Birmingham.

Two more players from Austin will take their talents to the next level. Achilles Woods graduated in the month of December to get a jumpstart on practicing with South Alabama. Black Bears’ Wide Receiver Nick Clayton signed on to play for Samford.

Jacksonville State scooped up two players from the Rocket City. Huntsville high school’s Alex Moore and James Clemens’ Marc Woods Jr. are officially members of the Gamecocks program.

The next wave of recruits will put pen to paper on the next Signing Day in early February.

Full List:

Jayshon Ridgle Athens Houston University

Jalen Fletcher West Morgan University of North Alabama

Brandon White Bob Jones Alabama A&M

Myles Cook Bob Jones University of Alabama-Birmingham

Achilles Woods Austin South Alabama

Nick Clayton Austin Samford

Alex Moore Huntsville Jacksonville State

Marc Woods Jr. James Clemens Jacksonville State

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:30-5:00am – Syncbak
Bryan Moore named new head football coach at Opelika
Former Decatur Head Football coach Jere Adcock speaks with media during his introductory press...
Adcock named Warriors Head Football coach
The Fyffe Red Devils will move to Class 3A for the 2024-2026 seasons. Fyffe won the Class 2A...
AHSAA announces new classifications for 2024-26
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
AHSAA announces new classifications for 2024-26