Drinks for the holidays from Cotton Row

Chef Boyce and mixologist Jesse share two cocktail recipes that are perfect for the holiday season
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you need something to warm you up this holiday season...Cotton Row is the place to go.

For New Year’s Eve, the downtown staple will have a few featured drinks including the “10 ‘til Midnight” and “Hourglass.” But if you need something sooner, B Chef Boyce has some options.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Cotton Row with brunch or dinner! Brunch seating will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for $60 a person. Dinner will be from 4 - 8 p.m. for $80 a person. Reservations can be made online here.

