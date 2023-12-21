CDC warns respiratory illness levels surging across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says respiratory illness cases across the state of Alabama are very high. With Christmas days away, urgent care locations like American Family Care are stepping up to help emergency rooms avoid overcrowding.

The newest location in Vestavia opened last Thursday, and they saw more than 25 patients. Healthcare officials say those numbers continue to get higher each day.

In fact, the location will be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve because of the statewide high levels of respiratory illnesses.

Nurse Practitioner Davida Spann says they’ve already seen patients for everything from a runny nose to sore throat, fevers or those who just want to be tested for flu and COVID before making that trip to visit family.

Spann says there are still some of those same precautions like washing your hands and staying home if you don’t feel well that we can all take to stay healthy and avoid flooding hospitals.

“You always want to be as proactive as you can when it comes to your health. If you discover that you have an acute onset of fever, chills, body aches, even a cough - it’s best to come on and get tested so you can know your status to prevent yourself from getting sicker and prevent yourself from getting others sick as well,” said Spann.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.