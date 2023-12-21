Henagar man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Pisgah

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Pisgah earlier this month.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on County Road 88 back on December 11.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shawmon Ray Jordan of Henagar was shot inside a home and later died at Erlanger Hospital.

Joshua Goolesby was charged with murder and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Investigators said last week that they are still looking into what led to the shooting, including the motive behind it.

