Athens starting to enforce parking restrictions along the Square

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city is starting to enforce parking restrictions again along the Square.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Athens are warning you to watch where you park downtown so you don’t get a ticket.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city is starting to enforce parking restrictions again along the Square.

In the wake of COVID, they stopped enforcing the three-hour parking limit.

Marks says they are trying to think of new ways to solve parking issues citywide but also says this problem is a testament to growth around Athens.

“There is a lack of parking spaces around and there’s many cities that would strive to have that problem,” he said. “However, it is a concern that we have. We don’t have any immediate plans to build parking decks and we do have some public parking places.”

Marks went on to say he’s seen reactions to the parking changes on social media, adding that he will continue to try to accommodate people.

