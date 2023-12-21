A true love story: Athens couple celebrating 69 years of marriage

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens couple is celebrating an impressive anniversary.

Dan and Joyce McGill got married 69 years ago, all the way back in 1954.

Though they have aged, their love remains youthful.

Joyce recalls where they met and what led to their timeless relationship.

“We used to have a little movie theater in Lester and we would go to that,” she said. “I think we met there and we used to go to church together later.”

As for their secret to a long marriage?

Joyce said she always tries to do what’s right.

Dan told us he just sits down and keeps his mouth shut.

