Athens man arrested in connection to hit-and-run incident on U.S. 72

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run incident that happened in the city.

The incident happened Wednesday on U.S. 72 near Levert Ave.

On Thursday, Athens police arrested Heath Allan Pelzer for the felony offense of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Pelzer will be booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Police said the victim is out of surgery but remains in the hospital.

