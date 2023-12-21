Appeal hearings announced for officers involved in Steve Perkins shooting death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The appeal hearings for the four Decatur Police officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins have been set by the Personnel Board.

According to WAFF 48 News partner, The Decatur Daily, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin posted the scheduled hearings which will take place between Jan. 30 and Feb 2.

Officer Joey Williams’ hearing is set for Jan. 30, Officer Christian Mukadam’s is set for Jan. 31, Sgt. Vance Summers is set for Feb. 1 and Officer Bailey Marquette’s is set for Feb. 2.

Each of the hearings is set to begin at 9 a.m. on their respective dates in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The hearings are public but occupancy limits will be recognized and only those involved will be able to speak.

Three of the officers were terminated and the fourth officer was suspended without pay for 10 days by Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling on Dec. 7. All of the officers decided to appeal Bowling’s decision a week later.

