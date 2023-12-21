Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Alabama senator wants to make police body camera videos more accessible

By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama state senator will be in Mobile this morning to announce legislation that would cut through red tape and make police body and dash camera video more accessible to the public.

Sen. Merika Coleman, a Democrat who represents Jefferson County, will be in Mobile to announce the transparency bill, which she says is in direct response to the death of Jawan Dallas here. She is set to make the announcement at a 10 a.m. news conference. Police say Dallas died after a confrontation with Mobile police officers in July. A Mobile County grand jury cleared those officers of any wrongdoing.

Dallas’ family could not see the body camera video of that encounter for close to five months, and Coleman wants to quicken that process. The senator says that dash and body camera equipment is paid for by taxpayers in Alabama and should be public record, so she’s introducing a bill to make it that way.

Alabama Sen. Merika Coleman is announcing a bill that would cut through red tape and make police body and dash camera video accessible to the public.

Recently, Mobile’s public safety director told FOX10 News that the city is putting together a committee with members of the community to allow them to increase transparency between the police department and the people they serve.

