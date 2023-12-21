Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person

Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is accused of knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to another person.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama Crimson Tide football player was arrested for a sex crime, according to Tuscaloosa police.

The offense is a Class C misdemeanor.

The 19-year-old was released on bond on Wednesday night.

Pritchett, a Columbus, Georgia native, is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in all 13 games so far in 2023.

