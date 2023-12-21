Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

5 children killed in house fire died as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say

Bullhead City police said four children who died in the fire were siblings, while the fifth was a visiting relative. (Source: azfamily)
By Mason Carroll, AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – The five children who were killed in an Arizona house fire on Saturday died as their father was out shopping for Christmas presents, officials said.

The fire happened at a home in Bullhead City, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas, claiming the lives of four siblings and another young relative.

Police said the siblings who died in the fire included a 2-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy. The relative who also died was an 11-year-old boy.

Police said the bodies of all five children were found in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.

Investigators said the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area and traveled up the staircase, making it impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to get out safely.

Bullhead City firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes of the call, they said. Several neighbors had reportedly already attempted to save the kids by placing an extension ladder near the bedroom’s window.

Neighbors like Patrick O’Neal rushed to the home when they saw it was on fire. About a dozen men gathered hoses and broke windows to try to get into the home.

“We pulled the garage door open, there were guys pulling stuff out,” O’Neal said. “The closer we got to the door, there was smoke starting to come into the garage and choking people out.”

O’Neal said the neighbors knew children lived there but didn’t know if they were home.

“We were screaming at the top of our lungs,” he said. “We didn’t see nothing, we didn’t hear nothing. There were many guys out there who would’ve gone into that fire if we had known there were children.”

When firefighters arrived, they immediately began to put water on the flames and extinguished the main body of the fire within just minutes.

The children’s father told investigators he was gone for about 2.5 hours to buy groceries and Christmas gifts.

There were no adults at the home when the fire started.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

As for the neighbors, they’re still shaken up but are appreciative of those who stepped in to help.

“We did everything we could, and thank you to everyone that did try to help,” O’Neal said.

A memorial of flowers, cards, toys, and stuffed animals now lines the fence of the home where the children died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
A Colorado woman is questioning whether or not her missing father has finally been found after...
Woman believes her missing father may be one of 2 bodies found in same grave
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway