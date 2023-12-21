BPD: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North. Police believe the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say persons of interest will be questioned.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.