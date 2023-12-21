Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
BPD: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North. Police believe the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say persons of interest will be questioned.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

