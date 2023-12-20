Woman arrested in connection to Decatur home invasion

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have arrested a woman allegedly responsible for a home invasion in Decatur.

Decatur Police said back in June, they were called to Wimberly Drive for a home invasion and assault.

An investigation led authorities to Taksha Jones.

She was arrested this week and is now being charged with domestic violence.

She is now in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

