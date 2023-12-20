Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
United Kingdom man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child in Madison County

Mark Anthony Bedwell pleaded guilty to traveling to Alabama with the intention of engaging in a sexual act with a child younger than 12, authorities said on Wednesday.(Action News 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from England pleaded guilty to traveling to Alabama with the intention of engaging in a sexual act with a child younger than 12, authorities said on Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Bedwell, 53, pled guilty to aggravated sexual abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Haikala.

According to court documents, Bedwell traveled from the United Kingdom to Huntsville in May 2013 and engaged in a sex act with a child in Madison County.

Bedwell faces a maximum of life in prison.

Charles Dunnavant of Huntsville previously pled guilty in 2015 to the same charge in a related case. The 37-year-old was sentenced to 435 months in prison.

If you suspect or become aware of possible sexual exploitation of a child, contact law enforcement at 205-326-6166.

