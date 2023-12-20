The Tennessee Valley Authority prepares their facilities ahead of low temperatures

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Almost a year since the area was impacted by a winter storm, the Tennessee Valley Authority wants to make sure they can meet the power demand if temperatures drop that low again.

Colbert Combustion Turbine Plant Manager Mark Rutland said TVA realized this time last year how strong winter storms can be in the area. Winter storm Elliot brought the highest demand the utility provider had ever seen during winter. Workers have made changes across the board to adjust to falling temperatures and rising demand.

“We’ve got to add new areas because there’s other areas of concern now that we found out during Winter Storm Elliot,” Rutland said.

TVA has invested nearly $123 million in the last three months alone. Workers have updated equipment with temperature sensors, insulated pipes, insulated enclosures around exposed equipment and more. Rutland said it is important to be able to provide all of North Alabama with the power it needs.

“This impacts hospitals,” Rutland explained. “This impacts nursing homes. This impacts businesses. This impacts the economy. So TVA is responsible for the people of the Tennessee Valley to be more reliable and to be more resilient to stop these types of situations from happening.”

TVA plans to spend another $120 million next year for updates to make sure the gas, hydro and coal plants continue to function normally.

