The surprising and easy ways people achieve wealth, according to financial expert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many think there is a secret formula to achieving wealth, but the truth is quite different, according to financial expert, Marshall Clay with The Welch Group.

Clay says wealthy individuals are not only smart with their money, they do simple, foundational things to grow their wealth. That includes living beneath their means, saving and investing in stocks and real estate.

“It sounds really simple. And I hear a lot of times, well, it’s easy for the rich to live within their means because they have so much,” Clay said. He adds that living within your means doesn’t just apply to the elite. “I’ve got several clients that would be considered middle class that were able to accumulate massive amounts of wealth. And it’s just because they were able to set a lot of money aside very early, and they were able to invest their money very wisely.”

Another attribute of the wealthy, according to the Certified Financial Planner, is they plan for the future.

“They are disciplined long-term thinkers,” Clay said. “They’re able to sacrifice or to see past their short-term desires to consume, and their short-term thinking as far as their investments, and they think on longer time frames.”

The wealth management expert says many people let their emotions get in the way during the short term, which can lead to them straying from their long-term financial goals. He adds that it’s tough to think in longer time frames, but that’s when people see their money start to add up. Clay says the wealthy typically view success in their investments in three to five-year time frames.

Finally, he says they use systems that are already in place to build upon their wealth.

“I hope this doesn’t come across the wrong way, but they take advantage of the tax code,” Clay said. “This is not illegal tax evasion or anything like that. But if you’ve listened to what the government is trying to tell you, they want you to save in your 401(k), they want you to put money in your IRAs, they want you to take deductions for different things, whether it’s real estate deductions or just itemized deductions or things like that.”

The financial expert adds it’s not about what you take home, it’s how you maneuver that money in terms of utilizing the tax code for your benefit.

