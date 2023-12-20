Stolen deaf dog "Rags" caught in swirling custody battle...where is he?

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - There are unexpected new details regarding the missing deaf dog named Rags, who was stolen from his home in Silverhill nearly two weeks ago.

Court documents revealed the current owner Olivia Gardner was sued in July to return Rags to the previous owners.

However, Gardner said Rags is rightfully hers.

This case first grabbed the attention of the world with surveillance video showing a masked man quickly entering a home, grabbing deaf Rags, and walking briskly out.

Eleven days later, Rags has yet to be found.

“I don’t know who he is,” said Gardner. “My boyfriend doesn’t know who he is, none of my family members know who he is, if it even is a man, that is still yet to be declared, but I have no ID on him, and I’ve never seen him before.”

It’s a head-scratcher, and there’s a new twist.

FOX10 News uncovered court documents that show back in July, Gardner was sued by Rags’s original owners to return him or pay $25,000.

Records revealed the plaintiffs are an elderly Fairhope couple. Documents showed they had Rags for a year and had to re-home him because of their advanced age.

Court documents stated the plaintiffs reached out to a sheepdog rescue to help find a new home, and that rescue reached out to their frequent customer Gardner, who they deemed a good fit.

Gardner said Rags was officially hers in May, though according to the Fairhope couple only under some contingencies, stated in court documents.

Gardner counter sued.

FOX10 News asked Gardner for her comment.

Lacey Beasley: “We have done our own sleuthing and investigating into it. We did see court documents of a lawsuit involving Rags. Is there anything you would like to comment on that or say about that?”

Gardner: “I brought him into my home for nothing by the sole purpose to help him with his special needs and give him a loving home and give him what I had been told the other owners could not give him at the time. My intentions are pure with having Rags be a part of my family.”

FOX10 News talked to the couple’s attorney off-camera, who said as of Monday, the case has been dropped, claiming no dog, no case.

He also said the couple wants Rags found and has no clue where he could be.

FOX10 News asked Gardner the pressing question.

Beasley: “Are you the rightful owner of Rags?”

Gardner: “Yes, yes, I am. He’s my dog at the end of the day, and I think anybody who watches the story and seeing how vigilantly I am trying to find him will know that it’s clear as day. You can look at all the court documents and details that you may want, but he’s, my dog.”

Silverhill Police said they are following some leads.

Meanwhile, Gardner has a GoFundMe to raise a reward for whoever finds Rags.

The total amount is at $5,000 dollars.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.