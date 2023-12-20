NBA player Kira Lewis giving back to Huntsville community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -This Saturday, December 23, kids 10 and under can pick out a new toy for Christmas! Hosted by the youth of Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church and Kira Lewis of the New Orleans Pelicans, this toy giveaway will be held from 12-2 p.m.

The toys will be at Progressive Union M.B. Church at 1917 Brandon Town Road, Huntsville, AL .

