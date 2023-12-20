Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Moore named new Head Football Coach at Opelika

Moore coached four seasons at Hartselle High School
Hartselle Head Coach Football Coach Bryan Moore accepts the same position with Opelika High...
Hartselle Head Coach Football Coach Bryan Moore accepts the same position with Opelika High School December 19, 2023.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Tigers Football program will have a new Head Football coach for the 2024 season. Head Coach Bryan Moore accepted the same position at Opelika. Moore spent four seasons at Hartselle High School, winning 38 games and two region Championship in Class 6A Region 7.

Moore’s 2023 team finished 9-3, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Former Decatur Head Football coach Jere Adcock speaks with media during his introductory press...
Adcock named Warriors Head Football coach
The Fyffe Red Devils will move to Class 3A for the 2024-2026 seasons. Fyffe won the Class 2A...
AHSAA announces new classifications for 2024-26
The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 16 SEC schools for...
SEC releases 2024 College Football schedule
Fyffe wins Class 2A State Title
Fyffe claims back-to-back Class 2A State Title