Moore named new Head Football Coach at Opelika

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Tigers Football program will have a new Head Football coach for the 2024 season. Head Coach Bryan Moore accepted the same position at Opelika. Moore spent four seasons at Hartselle High School, winning 38 games and two region Championship in Class 6A Region 7.

Moore’s 2023 team finished 9-3, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

