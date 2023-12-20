The man accused in the Moulton homicide, kidnapping appears in court

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A man who deputies said was involved in a Lawrence County homicide, kidnapping and robbery appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jordan Hernandez was in court for his Aniah’s Law hearing to see if he would receive bond or not. Hernandez is accused in the murder of Dustin Grimes and kidnapping his wife, Karen Grimes.

However, his attorney requested that the hearing be pushed back. His attorney wants his bond hearing and preliminary hearing to happen on the same day. The judge agreed to push it back to January 2.

Hernandez was transferred from Limestone County Jail to Lawrence County on Friday. His initial appearance in court was immediately on Monday.

