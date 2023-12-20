Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Madison County officials issue reminders ahead of State Senate District 9 primary election

Madison County officials issued reminders about information related to the Alabama State...
Madison County officials issued reminders about information related to the Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election slated for next month.(live 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County officials issued reminders related to the Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election slated for next month.

Important dates for the election are as follows:

Friday, 12/22/23 - Last day to hand-deliver voter registration form

Saturday, 12/23/23 – Last to postmark a voter registration form

Monday, 12/25/23 - Last day to register to vote electronically

Tuesday, 1/2/24 – Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail

Thursday, 1/4/24 - Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person

Monday, 1/8/24 - Last day to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot

Tuesday, 1/9/24 - Alabama State Senate District 9 Special Primary Election

Citizens can register to vote online by clicking here or in person at the Madison County Service Center at 1918 North Memorial Parkway. The service center is open 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.

Information about absentee voting can be found here.

Citizens can confirm their registration and polling location here.

The Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election will be held on January 9.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Mark Bedwell pleaded guilty to traveling to Huntsville with the intention of engaging in a...
United Kingdom man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child in Madison County
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer continues to improve after being hit by car
Preliminary report from Elkmont plane crash
NTSB releases preliminary report on Elkmont plane crash
Huntsville City Council to vote on $600K excessive force lawsuit
Huntsville City Council to vote on $600K excessive force lawsuit