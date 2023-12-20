Madison County officials issue reminders ahead of State Senate District 9 primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County officials issued reminders related to the Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election slated for next month.

Important dates for the election are as follows:

Friday, 12/22/23 - Last day to hand-deliver voter registration form

Saturday, 12/23/23 – Last to postmark a voter registration form

Monday, 12/25/23 - Last day to register to vote electronically

Tuesday, 1/2/24 – Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail

Thursday, 1/4/24 - Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person

Monday, 1/8/24 - Last day to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot

Tuesday, 1/9/24 - Alabama State Senate District 9 Special Primary Election

Citizens can register to vote online by clicking here or in person at the Madison County Service Center at 1918 North Memorial Parkway. The service center is open 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.

Information about absentee voting can be found here.

Citizens can confirm their registration and polling location here.

The Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election will be held on January 9.

