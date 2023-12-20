Madison County officials issue reminders ahead of State Senate District 9 primary election
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County officials issued reminders related to the Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election slated for next month.
Important dates for the election are as follows:
Friday, 12/22/23 - Last day to hand-deliver voter registration form
Saturday, 12/23/23 – Last to postmark a voter registration form
Monday, 12/25/23 - Last day to register to vote electronically
Tuesday, 1/2/24 – Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail
Thursday, 1/4/24 - Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person
Monday, 1/8/24 - Last day to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot
Tuesday, 1/9/24 - Alabama State Senate District 9 Special Primary Election
Citizens can register to vote online by clicking here or in person at the Madison County Service Center at 1918 North Memorial Parkway. The service center is open 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.
Information about absentee voting can be found here.
Citizens can confirm their registration and polling location here.
The Alabama State Senate District 9 special primary election will be held on January 9.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.