Lions celebrate four Academic All-District selections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - College Sports Communicators (CSC) released its Academic All-District list for football on Tuesday, as the University of North Alabama had four student-athletes honored for their success in the classroom.

Representing UNA on the Academic All-District list is sophomore quarterback Noah Walters, redshirt junior kicker Sam Contorno, sophomore tight end Kaleb Heatherly and redshirt sophomore specialist Thomas Dowis.

Walters finished his sophomore year with a perfect 4.0 GPA in Business. The second-year starter from Lincoln, Neb. ranks 14th in FCS with 21 touchdown passes, 18th with 13.6 points responsible for per game and 25th with 248.5 yards per game of total offense.

Additionally, the quarterback set a single game school record for UNA with five touchdown passes and six touchdowns responsible for, doing it on the road at Austin Peay. He was named UAC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 23 after leading UNA to a thrilling 31-30 win over Utah Tech, where he rushed for over 100 yards.

Walters finished the season 224-for-382 passing for 2,346 yards and three touchdowns. He is UNA’s FCS era record holder in pass attempts in a season (382) and in a single-game (63). The single game record of 63 he set at Tarleton State is also an all-time school record.

Contorno earned his BBA in Professional Management in Summer 2022 and is currently pursuing a second undergraduate degree in Interior Architecture and Design. He accomplished all of this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA the whole way.

The redshirt junior kicker out of Tuscaloosa, Ala. finished the season with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs. Playing all 11 games, Contorno went 24-28 on extra points and 4-8 on field goals with a long of 42 yards.

Heatherly, a secondary education major focused in history, played in all 11 games for the Lions. Offensively, the Cullman, Ala. native was part of UNA’s stable of tight ends and caught two passes for seven yards, including a catch against Florida State.

Dowis is majoring in chemistry and is in his fourth year with the program. The Bogart, Ga. product has been a key factor for UNA’s special teams unit the last two seasons. He punted in all 11 games last season and served as the primary holder in 10 games this season. UNA successfully made 24 extra points and four field goals with Dowis as the holder.

