Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer still in critical condition but is improving

A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of an accident.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of an accident on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Blake Whitaker was helping at another crash when he was hit. The sheriff’s office released a statement that Whitaker’s family is thankful for the continued support. They said Whitaker’s condition is improving and that his vitals are stable. He is still in critical condition.

An official with the church that Whitaker attends said he is still sedated and that doctors are monitoring his brain activity closely.

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital Monday night after the crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker got out of his personal vehicle after witnessing another car accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 157 in Moulton.

He was trying to help, checking on the other drivers, when he was hit by another car trying to avoid the accident.

The Moulton Police Department is currently investigating both accidents.

