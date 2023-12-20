Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer improving since being hit by car

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of an accident on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Blake Whitaker was helping at another crash when he was hit. The sheriff’s office released a statement that Whitaker’s family is thankful for the continued support. They said Whitaker’s condition is improving and that his vitals are stable.

In the sheriff’s office most recent update, Whitaker has shown “significant improvements”. They say he has opened his eyes and is responding well to hospital staff.

Whitaker is still recovering from “some broken bones, internal injuries and some head trauma.”

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital Monday night after the crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker got out of his personal vehicle after witnessing another car accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 157 in Moulton.

He was trying to help, checking on the other drivers, when he was hit by another car trying to avoid the accident.

The Moulton Police Department is currently investigating both accidents.

