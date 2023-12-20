Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer improving since being hit by car

A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of an accident.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of an accident on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Blake Whitaker was helping at another crash when he was hit. The sheriff’s office released a statement that Whitaker’s family is thankful for the continued support. They said Whitaker’s condition is improving and that his vitals are stable.

In the sheriff’s office most recent update, Whitaker has shown “significant improvements”. They say he has opened his eyes and is responding well to hospital staff.

Whitaker is still recovering from “some broken bones, internal injuries and some head trauma.”

He was flown to Huntsville Hospital Monday night after the crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker got out of his personal vehicle after witnessing another car accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 157 in Moulton.

He was trying to help, checking on the other drivers, when he was hit by another car trying to avoid the accident.

The Moulton Police Department is currently investigating both accidents.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Jere Adcock speaks with media during his introductory press conference after being named the...
Adcock named Warriors Head Coach
BPD cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase
BPD police cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase
Decatur Police Department
75-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Decatur
Guntersville city leaders to construct new Veteran Memorial Park
Guntersville city leaders to construct new Veterans Memorial Park