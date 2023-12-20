Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer continues to improve after being hit by car

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -A Lawrence County Corrections officer is still in the hospital in critical condition after stopping to help at the scene of a wreck on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Blake Whitaker was helping at another crash when he was hit. The sheriff’s office released a statement that Whitaker’s family is thankful for the continued support. They said Whitaker’s condition is continuing to improve and that his vitals are stable.

In the latest update as of Wednesday afternoon, he was seen squeezing his wife’s hand on Tuesday night during visitation and opened one of his eyes. His wife said he tried to turn his head towards whoever was talking to him. The nurse pinched his arm to see if he would feel it and have a reaction and he moved his arms as she was pinching him.

On Monday night he was flown to Huntsville Hospital after the crash occurred. The sheriff’s office said Whitaker got out of his vehicle after witnessing another car accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 157 in Moulton. He was trying to help, checking on the other drivers when he was hit by another car trying to avoid the accident.

Whitaker is still recovering from “some broken bones, internal injuries and some head trauma.”

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker has shown “significant improvements.” They said he has opened his eyes and is continuing to respond well to hospital staff.

An official with the church he attends said a Good Samaritan account was opened at Bank Independent under Blake Whitaker. A GoFundMe was also created to accept donations for medical-related expenses. For people interested in donating, click here.

The Moulton Police Department is currently investigating both wrecks.

