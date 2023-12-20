Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72 near Mooresville Rd. in Athens

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Both lanes of traffic on Highway 72 near Mooresville Road in Athens are currently blocked off.

According to the ALGO with the Alabama Department of Transportation, the westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked off due to a wreck.

ALGO urges motorists to use caution when traveling throughout the area.

