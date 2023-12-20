Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Lagrange Hall demolition officially begins at the University of North Alabama

Lagrange Hall at the University of North Alabama is finally coming down.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Lagrange Hall at the University of North Alabama is finally coming down.

Workers have been demolishing it, piece by piece since Tuesday. Michelle Eubanks with UNA said the demolition should take only about six weeks. She said it will be taken down one floor at a time.

They wanted to take the hall down now since crowds have thinned out for the holiday break. She said there should not be any impacts to traffic around the area.

She believes if everything goes according to plan, the next phase of building the new hall in its place will begin in March 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
Alabama A&M welcomes two new police officers to department
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
The surprising and easy ways people achieve wealth, according to financial expert
Lagrange Hall at the University of North Alabama is finally coming down.
Lagrange Hall demolition officially begins at the University of North Alabama
Officials at TVA say they want to learn from the past to make sure the future power supply of...
The Tennessee Valley Authority prepares their facilities ahead of low temperatures