Lagrange Hall demolition officially begins at the University of North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Lagrange Hall at the University of North Alabama is finally coming down.

Workers have been demolishing it, piece by piece since Tuesday. Michelle Eubanks with UNA said the demolition should take only about six weeks. She said it will be taken down one floor at a time.

They wanted to take the hall down now since crowds have thinned out for the holiday break. She said there should not be any impacts to traffic around the area.

She believes if everything goes according to plan, the next phase of building the new hall in its place will begin in March 2024.

