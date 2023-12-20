Huntsville International Airport’s tips for holiday travel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we get closer to one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Huntsville International Airport has some tips for making the experience easy!

1. Pack Smart

Start with an empty bag – you will be less likely to pack a prohibited item by mistake. Pack the fun, not the gun in your carry-on. See tsa.gov guidelines for more information about traveling with a firearm.

2. Measure your luggage

Research your airline in advance for any restrictions on bag sizes.

3. Bring an acceptable ID and have it ready

Before you leave the house, make sure to bring an acceptable government-issued photo ID.

4. Arrive Early

Yes, we mean it, even at HSV, and ESPECIALLY during the holiday season. Plan on arriving two hours before your flight time. Allow for time for parking, checking in, checking your luggage, and getting through TSA.

5. Call ahead to request passenger support

We encourage you to contact your airline in advance to make arrangements for wheelchairs or other types of travel assistance.

6. If you see something, say something

Remain aware of your surroundings while in the airport. Report suspicious activities to any airport employee, or call HSV Airport Communications at 256-461-1116.

7. Show gratitude to frontline workers

Be thankful for airport and TSA workers who are there to help you get to your destination safely. Say thank you to your airline ticket and gate agents, TSA staff, flight attendants, and food service workers. Don’t forget to pack your patience and kindness this holiday season!

8. Be patient and aware of your surroundings

Be mindful of your speed as you enter and leave the airport as there will be passengers crossing the street.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.