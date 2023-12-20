Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville City Council to vote on $600K excessive force lawsuit

The incident happened in July of 2021 when someone at an apartment complex called in a report of a trespasser, Jeffrey Burton.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council will vote on settling a $600,000 excessive force lawsuit on Thursday.

The incident happened in July of 2021 when someone at an apartment complex called in a report of a trespasser, Jeffrey Burton.

His attorneys say he’s intellectually disabled and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

They claimed he was confused and wandered to the apartment complex by mistake and that he was tased, handcuffed and physically manhandled by two Huntsville police officers.

In its response to the lawsuit, the city says the officers did nothing wrong and were acting within policy.

The city acknowledges that Burton suffered a cut to his head after refusing orders to stop approaching the officers at the apartment.

In a separate statement about the incident, the city said there’s no admission of liability, however, the behavior of the officers was unacceptable. The officers have been disciplined and given extra training.

The city’s full statement can be found below:

