Guntersville city leaders to construct new Veterans Memorial Park

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans in Guntersville will soon have a dedicated monument after city officials approved concept plans for a new Veterans Memorial Park on Sunset Drive.

“The veterans deserve this. All veterans deserve a place to go and to be remembered and we’re looking forward to what its gonna bring, it’s gonna be a huge addition to our park system,” said Mayor Leigh Dollar.

Dollar says plans for the park drawn by Barge Designs were approved by the city council Monday night, and she has set aside the funds from the city’s budget.

“We expect it to be around a million dollars. I did budget for this project. But also we will be more than happy to take donations,” said Dollar.

Dollar says city council had help from local veterans when designing the park. Veteran and former Special Forces Member Mike Conner says he is pleased with the designs and the park’s location on Lake Guntersville.

“Once I saw the rendering from Barge design and how they designed everything and incorporated everything that we wanted in a veterans memorial park, i was blown away,” said Conner.

Mayor Dollar says plans are in the works for ways residents can honor veterans of their own through bricks that will be laid surrounding the monument.

Conner, a Guntersville Native, says he’s glad to have something to honor his fellow service members right in his hometown.

“To really say I’ve been to hell and back is an understatement, but to have something like that in Guntersville that is just a little peace of heaven here on earth, it means the world,”

Mayor Dollar says she expects the park to be complete by Veteran’s Day of 2024.

