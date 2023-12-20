Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Dry through Saturday, tracking rain for Christmas Eve & Day

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, there will be some sun at times, mixed with clouds and not as cold. Temps reach the low 50s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Overnight low temperatures dip to around 30 degrees. Thursday, a mx of sun and cloud and warmer. Temps near 60 degrees. The first day of Winter officially begins at 9:27 P.M. Overnight, a few clouds. Low to mid 30s. Friday, mild with some sun. Near 60 degrees.

After a mild Friday night with temperatures in the 40s. a nice day for Saturday. Sunny, temps in the 60s. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday night and for Sunday. A slight chance for showers during the afternoon. Temps again, around 60 degrees. The chance for rain will increase Christmas Eve, temps in the 40s. Christmas Day, rain likely and mild. Low 60s. Rain likely Monday night and again Tuesday. The rainy stretch of weather may take a brief pause on Wednesday before returning Thursday. After another 60-degree day Tuesday, 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 40s.

