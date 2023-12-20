BPD police cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A stolen vehicle chase ended with a police car crashing into a church sign, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

According to officials with the BPD, East Precinct Officers were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. During the chase, a BPD officer crashed their cruiser into a sign of a church off of Highway 79 in Pinson.

Officials say that the officer was not injured in the crash. Two people are in custody related to the stolen vehicle chase.

