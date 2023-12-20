Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

BPD police cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase

BPD cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase
BPD cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase(Pastor Benny Johnson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A stolen vehicle chase ended with a police car crashing into a church sign, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

According to officials with the BPD, East Precinct Officers were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. During the chase, a BPD officer crashed their cruiser into a sign of a church off of Highway 79 in Pinson.

Officials say that the officer was not injured in the crash. Two people are in custody related to the stolen vehicle chase.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer improving since being hit by car
Jere Adcock speaks with media during his introductory press conference after being named the...
Adcock named Warriors Head Coach
Decatur Police Department
75-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Decatur
Guntersville city leaders to construct new Veteran Memorial Park
Guntersville city leaders to construct new Veterans Memorial Park