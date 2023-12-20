Bikeway plan will bring miles of new infrastructure to Madison, Limestone Counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cyclists in North Alabama will soon have miles and miles of new bike paths and lanes to explore thanks to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Bikeway Plan.

The project encompasses more than 1,000 square miles of bike planning across Madison and Limestone Counties.

Dennis Madsen with the City of Huntsville Planning Department said the area already has over 100 miles of bike infrastructure in place, the hope is to start connecting existing bike paths and lanes with new ones so riders can have a smooth ride across hundreds of miles.

“Ours is very much out of date, we’ve kind of just been patching it together since 2006 doing duck tape improvements over the last several years and we finally managed to get to the point where we are really ready to do a complete overhaul,” Madsen said.

Along with new bike paths and lanes, Madsen said they will also be repairing the current bike infrastructure already in place. He added that once the project is all said and done, it will tremendously improve the quality of life for metro residents.

“One of the things we really want to come out of this is a network that serves many different types of riders,” Madsen said. “You do have a lot of people who use it to commute and are using it to get from their house to their job every day and want to be able to do that safely.

“We want to provide for those folks but also for the recreational riders and even kids.”

The planning organizations will soon enter into an 18-month planning period for the project in January before they start construction.

They are also looking to hear from cyclists and will be holding public meetings throughout next year to hear the public’s opinion on the project.

Madsen added that the planning organization is hopeful that once construction is wrapped up, they will be able to launch an app or digital platform where cyclists can track paths and lanes in their area.

