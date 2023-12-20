Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Authorities warn parents of Santa app scams targeting kids

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Apps that allow kids to talk to Santa may seem to help make the holiday more special, but Better Business Bureau experts warn that the apps could be stealing children’s information.

Authorities are warning parents about the dangers of kids using talk-to-Santa apps after the BBB identified 12 apps that posed a danger. According to experts, the apps try to download malware onto devices, get access to photos and videos of the children talking to Santa and advertise inappropriate content.

BBB President Carl Bates says the dangers come immediately after downloading and paying for the app.

“You go to pay somebody with Apple Pay and all of a sudden that credit card is compromised because the malware sent that credit card to the scammer,” Bates said.

Although parents may get text messages about downloading the apps, Bates warns that these are scams. “The average American this week is getting 11 and a half text messages a day that are scams on their device.”

Experts advise that going to see Santa in person is the safest option, but parents who are looking to use these apps can learn to identify fake ones through different resources and review sites.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 now has a hearing...
Man accused of killing tow truck driver has hearing date, bond set
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. Corrections Officer improving since being hit by car
Jere Adcock speaks with media during his introductory press conference after being named the...
Adcock named Warriors Head Coach
BPD cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase
BPD police cruiser hit church sign during stolen vehicle chase
Decatur Police Department
75-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Decatur