Another Bitterly Cold Night In Store

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today was yet again filled with plenty of sun but temperatures remained chilly with afternoon highs staying in low and mid 40s. We do have a lot less wind to deal with today so things should feel more comfortable compared to Monday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with cold overnight lows falling into the middle to upper 20s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring in more cloud cover and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 50s.Thursday and Friday will begin the warmup with high temperatures returning to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Unfortunately, we will be tracking more rainfall potential for the weekend with chances for isolated rain on Saturday and scattered showers forecast for Christmas Eve Sunday. Christmas Day is looking fairly wet at the moment with periods of off and on light to moderate showers expected through the day. Check back for the latest forecast for all of your holiday travel plans!

