Alabama A&M welcomes two new police officers to campus

NORMAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M continues to up the campus security. On Wednesday, the school’s Department of Public Safety for AAMU’s Police Department welcomed two new officers to its campus department.

Officer Alicia Bell and Officer Alexander Gibbons recently graduated from a 14-week Police Academy in Selma. Now, they are officially taking the next step in their law enforcement career ahead of working on campus.

Assistant Chief T.D. Jones of AAMU’s department said the new officers will help build up the campus.

“They’re going to be a great asset to our student body, to help build them up,” said Jones.

Bell is a second-generation officer and chose to be in the field she said due to the challenging but rewarding opportunities.

“I have a strong desire to work as a police officer because I believe in making a positive impact on people’s lives,” Bell said. “I want to help people make better choices, save lives, treat people of all backgrounds fairly, and help people build trust in the community.”

Gibbons also comes from a law enforcement family. He said his cousin was the Chief of Police for Clanton’s Police Department. He said he wanted to be a police officer because of his nature to help.

“Law enforcement is a big family that I’d love to be a part of,” Gibbons said. “I want to help people, protect people, and hopefully show that you don’t have to be scared of us.”

For the next eight to 10 weeks, they will be taking part in the Field Training Officer program (FTO). The department said this program will help build the officers’ confidence and increase their knowledge in scenarios on and off campus.

Asst. Jones said although the new additions to the force are great, there are still openings within the department. He said the school seeks to add two more officers, plus four security personnel.

