Adcock named Warriors Head Football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It only lasted one season before Jere Adcock decided to return to the High School Football sidelines. Ironically enough, It was an opportunity that arrived without any pursuit from the longtime North Alabama coach

Adcock, who coached 27 years at Decatur High School was named the third coach in Whitesburg Christian Academy history.

“I just kept going, I like this, I like that, and I wasn’t out there with any feelers,” Adcock said during his introductory press conference. “I wasn’t out there asking questions. This was just presented, the situation presented itself. So you know, as I looked at it, my wife and I discussed it, talked to my kids about it. They’re married, grown, I got a million grand kids it seems like, and they said, dad, go, go do it. You still got a lot of fire, go do it.”

Adcock won 187 games as Red Raiders Head Coach, 106 of those wins came within Region play, amassing seven Region Championships. Adcock will now be tasked with trying to navigate a young program playing just their fifth season of football in school history. The Warriors will also make the move to Class 3A football after playing in Class 1A and 2A during the first four years of existence.

“It’s just interesting to get into something that maybe I could put a stamp on it with some things that we want to do to get this program going kinda like we had things at Decatur, you getting it to be a program that’s respected, that plays good football that people want to be apart of.”

