Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

911 call details Buddhist monk found burned may have had ‘accident’ while smoking

Mobile Police have also reopened their investigation into this case.
911 call details Buddhist Monk found burned may have had "accident" while smoking
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking details are coming out regarding the Buddhist monk mystery.

FOX10 News first reported on the puzzling story Monday night, after a monk was found burned and bloody last week.

We’ve now learned what was said in the 911 call, the victim made after he was burned.

After pressing for answers, Mobile police have also reopened their investigation into this case.

“Engine 19, one down, at Altair Lane...between Regulus Drive and Highway 90 Drive.”

That’s the call that went out to Mobile Fire-Rescue just after 10:30 on Thursday night.

One man down, that triggered a response from both Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue.

The victim’s temple is located off Government Boulevard.

He’s currently in critical condition in USA’s burn unit with third-degree burns over most of his body.

According to Mobile County 911, the man was calling for emergency help and needed a paramedic.

Officials say operators were asking the monk if anyone had hurt him.

According to the 911 call, he said no, and that he had an accident while smoking.

Late Tuesday afternoon MPD released this statement, which reads in part,

One of the monk’s students who doesn’t want to be identified says they found several cigarettes in his van before it was towed off by MPD.

“There are cigarettes in his car but from my knowledge he had stopped smoking way back,” she said. “So I don’t really know where the cigarettes come from.”

FOX10 News plans to get the full transcript of that 911 call sometime Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Traffic Alert (generic)
Lanes blocked on Hwy. 72 near Mooresville Rd. in Athens
Taksha Jones was arrested in connection to a home invasion in Decatur
Woman arrested in connection to Decatur home invasion
Bikeway plan will bring miles of new infrastructure to Madison, Limestone Counties
Bikeway plan will bring miles of new infrastructure to Madison, Limestone Counties
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Bikeway plan will bring miles of new infrastructure to Madison, Limestone Counties
Decatur Police Department
85-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Decatur