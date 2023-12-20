911 call details Buddhist monk found burned may have had ‘accident’ while smoking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking details are coming out regarding the Buddhist monk mystery.

FOX10 News first reported on the puzzling story Monday night, after a monk was found burned and bloody last week.

We’ve now learned what was said in the 911 call, the victim made after he was burned.

After pressing for answers, Mobile police have also reopened their investigation into this case.

“Engine 19, one down, at Altair Lane...between Regulus Drive and Highway 90 Drive.”

That’s the call that went out to Mobile Fire-Rescue just after 10:30 on Thursday night.

One man down, that triggered a response from both Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue.

The victim’s temple is located off Government Boulevard.

He’s currently in critical condition in USA’s burn unit with third-degree burns over most of his body.

According to Mobile County 911, the man was calling for emergency help and needed a paramedic.

Officials say operators were asking the monk if anyone had hurt him.

According to the 911 call, he said no, and that he had an accident while smoking.

Late Tuesday afternoon MPD released this statement, which reads in part,

“The initial statements made on the night of the incident indicated that it was a medical emergency resulting from an accidental cause. However, the department has initiated an investigation to confirm that the matter was not of a criminal nature. This investigation is currently ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.”

One of the monk’s students who doesn’t want to be identified says they found several cigarettes in his van before it was towed off by MPD.

“There are cigarettes in his car but from my knowledge he had stopped smoking way back,” she said. “So I don’t really know where the cigarettes come from.”

FOX10 News plans to get the full transcript of that 911 call sometime Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.