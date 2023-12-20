75-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Decatur on Tuesday morning.

Officials say a driver was traveling northbound on Hwy. 31 and lost control of his Chevrolet Suburban. The Chevrolet crossed into southbound lanes before colliding with a Lincoln SUV.

The passenger of the Lincoln SUV, 75-year-old Mary Ann Malone was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The wreck happened at 10 a.m. on Hwy. 31 S, south of Pisgah Rd.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

