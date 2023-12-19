Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder. Terrel Bradford is accused of killing...
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder
Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year