Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Madison

New mothers in Madison County will soon have a new option if they want to surrender their newborn.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - New mothers in Madison County will soon have a new option if they want to surrender their newborn.

A newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box was put at Fire Station 1 in Madison.

If a baby is placed inside, the box will lock and an alarm will go off inside the building.

Firefighters will then care for the child and surrender them to the state.

Crews are still wiring the box and will then test it for a week before officially putting it to use early next month.

