Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NTSB has released a preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Giles County that killed a father and daughter.

Jenny and James Blalock were flying from Knoxville to Arkansas in early December. During the flight, the report states a controller told Jenny she was going off course.

She acknowledged and said she was correcting, but minutes later the plane entered a series of climbs and descents. That series lasted about 40 minutes. Shortly after, the plane descended very quickly.

During the last few seconds of the flight, Jenny did give an emergency declaration. The wreck sparked a fire once it hit the ground. Two digital recording devices were recovered for further investigation.

The cause of the crash wasn’t determined in the report.

You can read the full report below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.