Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Two injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 72 on Chapman Mountain

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 72 closed from Epworth Dr. to Moores Mill Rd. due to single-vehicle...
Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 72 closed from Epworth Dr. to Moores Mill Rd. due to single-vehicle wreck.(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Chapman Mountain.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says one person is being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Webster with HEMSI says a man and a woman were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. He says the woman was driving when she hit the rock wall on the right side of the road and crashed, the man was ejected from the car.

Webster says they are “stable but still being evaluated.”

Eastbound lanes from Epworth Drive and Moores Mill Road are shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores

Latest News

Terrel Bradford has been indicted for capital murder. Terrel Bradford is accused of killing...
Huntsville man indicted for capital murder
The victim was identified by police as 24-year-old Richard Hemby of Guntersville.
Guntersville man fatally shot at Albertville apartment complex
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Hanceville mayor resigns, pleads guilty to 15 misdemeanors
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awards grants to help crime victims