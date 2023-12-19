Two injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 72 on Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Chapman Mountain.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says one person is being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Webster with HEMSI says a man and a woman were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. He says the woman was driving when she hit the rock wall on the right side of the road and crashed, the man was ejected from the car.

Webster says they are “stable but still being evaluated.”

Eastbound lanes from Epworth Drive and Moores Mill Road are shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

