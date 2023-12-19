Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday

Preble County mourning loss of sheriff's deputy, local man after two killed in crash
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Residents of Preble County in Ohio mourned the loss of a sheriff’s deputy and a local man who both died when their vehicles collided early Monday morning.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving his sheriff’s vehicle southbound on State Route 503 when it collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Gayheart, 36, of West Elkton.

Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton was taken to the Kettering Health ER Campus in Eaton where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

A local gas station manager said Gayhart was a frequent customer. She remembered him as kind, friendly and outgoing.

“Michael came in at least three or four times a week on his way to work or on his way home,” said Betty Shanefelt, a district manager at the Marathon gas station in Gratis.

Shanefelt put out a jar at the gas station for donations to help Gayhart’s family. Several of Gayhart’s friends had already made donations to the jar.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about his mother,” Shanefelt said. “His mother had been right here before he came in and he told me he loved his mom. I want to convey that to her and let her know.”

Hamilton had started road duty with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June. A former Navy reservist, he was serving in the National Guard and joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.(WXIX)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on Hamilton’s death:

“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as a hero.

“My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff on all public grounds and buildings throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

