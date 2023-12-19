New playground opens at Sandra Moon Community Complex in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children in Huntsville have a brand new place to play.

Mayor Tommy Battle cut the ribbon at the new playground at the Sandra Moon Community Complex on Tuesday.

The park on Bailey Cover Road features a Rocket Ship that kids can play on, swings, and slides.

Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson said the park is important to the community.

“When Grisssom High School was closing, the community expressed concern about what would go here,” she said. “They considered Grissom the heart of the community and they wanted to make sure whatever went here maintained that sense of community. We wanted create space where families could come and preserve that heart in the community.”

The park is ADA-accessible as well.

