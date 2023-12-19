Muscle Shoals Police officer resigns following domestic investigation

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals Police officer has resigned from his position following a domestic investigation, according to documents obtained by WAFF.

Jeffrey Clifton resigned from his position effective Dec. 8 in a letter addressed to Police Chief Clint Reck.

46-year-old Clifton was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence back at the beginning of Dec.

He was on administrative leave after the department was notified of a “domestic situation involving an off-duty officer.”

Chief Reck said they reviewed the allegations through the command staff and requested the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office to further investigate the complaint.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Sheriff Eric Balentine said a woman claiming to be Clifton’s girlfriend came into the police department to file the complaint on the afternoon of Dec. 1.

Clifton was booked into the Colbert County Jail and then transferred to the Franklin County Jail. He was in the Franklin County Jail on a $2,000 bond, according to Balentine. He bonded out on the night of Dec. 2.

